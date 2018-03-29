Opening delayed again for giant SkyStar Observation Wheel at Waterfront Park

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

The opening of the SkyStar Observation Wheel is being delayed because of rain and wet weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of the giant Ferris wheel at Waterfront Park is being delayed again.

The 160-foot tall SkyStar Observation Wheel was supposed to open to the public on March 29. But all the rain slowed construction and delayed the opening by a day.

Now operators say they are waiting on state inspections, so the ride will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 30.

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each. It also features a state-of-the-art LED light show each night.

A ride on the SkyStar will cost about $15 for adults and about $12 for kids. There is a discounted ticket for military, seniors and students that will save riders close to $2 after tax.

It will be open daily through May 6, the day after the Kentucky Derby. It will be running all day during Thunder Over Louisville, but it will close for the fireworks show.

Advance ticket purchases available at www.skystarwheel.com.

