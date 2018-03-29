Opening delayed for giant SkyStar Observation Wheel at Waterfront Park

The opening of the SkyStar Observation Wheel is being delayed because of rain and wet weather.

The 160-foot tall SkyStar Observation Wheel was supposed to open to the public on March 29. But all the rain has slowed construction and delayed the opening until Friday, March 30, at 11 a.m.

Once complete, the wheel will feature 36 gondolas that can hold six people each. The wheel will also feature a state-of-the-art LED light show each night.

A ride on the SkyStar will cost about $15 for adults and about $12 for kids. There is a discounted ticket for military, seniors and students that will save riders close to $2 after tax.

It will be open daily through May 6, the day after the Kentucky Derby. It will be running all day during Thunder Over Louisville, but it will close for the fireworks show.

Advance ticket purchases available at www.skystarwheel.com.

