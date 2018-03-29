Google announces $100,000 sponsorship for KentuckianaWorks

"It's learning another language: this language of technology, this language of 21st Century communications and this language of how we weave all these disparate threads together," said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Google announced a $100,000 sponsorship for the non-profit group KentuckianaWorks Thursday morning.

The announcement came during the free "Grow with Google" event at the Mellwood Arts Center -- a seminar featuring seven different workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions aimed at teaching digital skills.

The sponsorship is meant to help KentuckianaWorks expand its digital skills training. The organization provides training and job placement services to the community.

During the Grow with Google event, Google staff led hands-on demonstrations about topics including online marketing for small businesses, job search strategies and email basics.

"It's learning another language: this language of technology, this language of 21st Century communications and this language of how we weave all these disparate threads together," said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

