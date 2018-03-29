Google announces $100,000 sponsorship for KentuckianaWorks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Google announces $100,000 sponsorship for KentuckianaWorks

Posted: Updated:
Google announced a $100,000 sponsorship for the non-profit group KentuckianaWorks Thursday morning. Google announced a $100,000 sponsorship for the non-profit group KentuckianaWorks Thursday morning.
The announcement came during the free "Grow with Google" event at the Mellwood Arts Center -- a seminar featuring seven different workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions aimed at teaching digital skills. The announcement came during the free "Grow with Google" event at the Mellwood Arts Center -- a seminar featuring seven different workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions aimed at teaching digital skills.
The sponsorship is meant to help KentuckianaWorks expand its digital skills training. The organization provides training and job placement services to the community. The sponsorship is meant to help KentuckianaWorks expand its digital skills training. The organization provides training and job placement services to the community.
During the Grow with Google event, Google staff led hands-on demonstrations about topics including online marketing for small businesses, job search strategies and email basics. During the Grow with Google event, Google staff led hands-on demonstrations about topics including online marketing for small businesses, job search strategies and email basics.
"It's learning another language: this language of technology, this language of 21st Century communications and this language of how we weave all these disparate threads together," said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. "It's learning another language: this language of technology, this language of 21st Century communications and this language of how we weave all these disparate threads together," said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Google announced a $100,000 sponsorship for the non-profit group KentuckianaWorks Thursday morning.

The announcement came during the free "Grow with Google" event at the Mellwood Arts Center -- a seminar featuring seven different workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions aimed at teaching digital skills.

The sponsorship is meant to help KentuckianaWorks expand its digital skills training. The organization provides training and job placement services to the community.

During the Grow with Google event, Google staff led hands-on demonstrations about topics including online marketing for small businesses, job search strategies and email basics.

"It's learning another language: this language of technology, this language of 21st Century communications and this language of how we weave all these disparate threads together," said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.