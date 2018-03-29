Authorities in Indiana remove more than 100 birds from alleged cockfighting operation

Officers went to a series of fights in Kentucky where they say the Herrins were working in the concessions and weigh-in areas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say they seized more than 100 birds after undercover officers discovered a large cockfighting ring spanning two states.

Officials say the investigation started six months ago. Three people from Brown County, Indiana -- Mark, Randall, and Darina Herrin -- were all arrested.

The birds were allegedly being bred and trained in Indiana, then taken to Kentucky to fight because the crime is only a misdemeanor there. It's a felony in Indiana.

Officers went to a series of fights in Kentucky where they say the Herrins were working in the concessions and weigh-in areas.

