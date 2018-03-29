Kentucky House committee passes last-minute pension reform bill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky House committee passes last-minute pension reform bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – A last minute pension reform bill has made its way to the Kentucky House of Representatives, after a controversial committee vote.

On February 9th, a senate version of a pension reform bill was pulled after some lawmakers balked at voting on the bill that caused angst among many teachers across the Commonwealth.

The bill introduced Thursday afternoon differs in that there are no changes to current cost of living adjustments for teachers. The bill does plan for unused sick time to be frozen beginning July 1st. New hires would go into a “hybrid cash balance” system.

The original bill was related to local provisions of wastewater services until Rep. Bam Carney (R-District 51) introduced a substitute that transformed the bill into the pension proposal.

Rep. Jim Wayne (D-District 35) claimed the bill was illegal during the meeting. In spite of similar protests, the bill passed with an 11-7 tally. It could be voted on by the full House of Representatives as early as Thursday afternoon.

