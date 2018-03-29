Kentucky House committee passes last-minute pension reform bill

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

Miranda Polston was arrested for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink until she "got sick."

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – A last minute pension reform bill has made its way to the Kentucky House of Representatives, after a controversial committee vote.

On February 9th, a senate version of a pension reform bill was pulled after some lawmakers balked at voting on the bill that caused angst among many teachers across the Commonwealth.

The bill introduced Thursday afternoon differs in that there are no changes to current cost of living adjustments for teachers. The bill does plan for unused sick time to be frozen beginning July 1st. New hires would go into a “hybrid cash balance” system.

The original bill was related to local provisions of wastewater services until Rep. Bam Carney (R-District 51) introduced a substitute that transformed the bill into the pension proposal.

Rep. Jim Wayne (D-District 35) claimed the bill was illegal during the meeting. In spite of similar protests, the bill passed with an 11-7 tally. It could be voted on by the full House of Representatives as early as Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

