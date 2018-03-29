La Grange man accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Carroll Coun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

La Grange man accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Carroll County

Posted: Updated:
Austin Smith (Source: Carroll County Detention Center) Austin Smith (Source: Carroll County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he raped a 14-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, the crime took place in Carroll County on Mach 24. 

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her at a home in the 500 block of Mason Street, in Carrollton, Kentucky.

According to the arrest report, Smith admitted to the assault, both in a text message and in a recorded phone call.

He was arrested by Kentucky State Police Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree rape. Smith is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

