LACETT | Jackson impresses at Louisville’s Pro Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As expected, Lamar Jackson was the talk of Louisville’s pro day, both for what he did and what he didn’t do.

Just like at the NFL Combine last month, Jackson chose not to participate in the 40-yard dash. He did, however, unleash his arm, firing bombs and bullet passes down field, at times receiving applause from those in attendance.

“Well, I came out here to prove to the guys I can throw any pass under center,” Jackson told NFL Network. “You know, instead of going in the gun, you got to see how fast you can get back in the pocket.”

With scouts from all 32 NFL teams in attendance, Jackson looked stronger and more comfortable under center. One scout said Jackson was the complete package.

“He looked really smooth out there,” said Reggie Bonnafon, Jackson's U of L teammate. “He put in a lot of time working on his mechanics and things like that.”

The NFL Draft begins April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

