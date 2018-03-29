Phase 1 of $125 million upgrade to Norton Audubon Hospital nearly complete

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.More >>
No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.More >>
Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.More >>
Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.More >>
Seven key quotes from Chris Mack's introductory news conference as Louisville basketball coach.More >>
Seven key quotes from Chris Mack's introductory news conference as Louisville basketball coach.More >>
Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.More >>
Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.More >>
On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."More >>
On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."More >>
The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.More >>
The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.More >>
Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.More >>
Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.More >>