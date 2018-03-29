Phase 1 of $125 million upgrade to Norton Audubon Hospital nearly complete

Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phase 1 of a $125 million project to transform Norton Audubon Hospital is nearly complete.

The four-year project focuses on more private patient rooms and expanded emergency department services. There's a three-floor tower with private critical care and cardiac care rooms. Existing rooms will still be renovated in other phases of the project.

Outside the hospital, there's a courtyard featuring a local sculptor's work of art, an added amenity for Norton Audubon's more than 148,000 patients each year.

"This has really been a project about creating improvements for our patients: patient safety, efficiency, satisfaction," said Jon Cooper, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Audubon. "You'll see, for instance, larger rooms in the critical care space, which will allow the physicians to be able to move around the patients more easily.

"Additionally, it'll allow patients' families to be able to be in the rooms with them."

The remaining phases of the project will include a new main entrance, additional emergency department beds, more operating rooms and new windows and exterior facade.

The project is expected to be completed by May of 2020.

