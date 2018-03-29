Falls City Brewing Company opens first taproom in NuLu

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

The Falls City beer brand was founded in 1905, and the beer was so popular, it lasted through Prohibition and even made a profit during that time selling soft drinks and ice.

“In the 60s and 70s, we started skimping on ingredients,” said Brian U’Sellis, Marketing Manager for Falls City Brewing Company. “We tried to spend marketing dollars instead of making really good beer and trying to keep up with the Budweisers and the Miller Lites, the big beer companies.”

Sales were down, and the company was forced to close, U'Sellis said. But the big red oval made a big come back eight years ago.

“The craft beer movement had kind of taken off, so we joined in on that but have the legacy of our ancestors,” U’Sellis said.

Today, the craft brewery is thriving, even expanding. It’s opening its first taproom on East Liberty Street in NuLu after two years of work.

“We have our ‘Hipster Repellant IPA,’ which is a well-balanced IPA but a little bit hoppy for those hop lovers out there,” U’Sellis said. “We've got the fun zone as we call it, which has dart boards and a shuffle board. Obviously, the biggest prize we have is the beer garden.”

The beer garden will be a place to park food trucks, and it will have a fire pit.

Falls City moved its brewery and production area near the beer garden, and there are plans to make the system even larger.

“The next phase of this expansion would be to actually have a 30-barrel brew system here, so we are hoping to have that accomplished by the end of 2019,” U’Sellis said.

The new taproom will pour old favorites like the English Style Pale ale and new favorites like the Louisville City Gold starting Friday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.