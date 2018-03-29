Falls City Brewing Company opens first taproom in NuLu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Falls City Brewing Company opens first taproom in NuLu

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The Falls City beer brand was founded in 1905, and the beer was so popular, it lasted through Prohibition and even made a profit during that time selling soft drinks and ice.

“In the 60s and 70s, we started skimping on ingredients,” said Brian U’Sellis, Marketing Manager for Falls City Brewing Company. “We tried to spend marketing dollars instead of making really good beer and trying to keep up with the Budweisers and the Miller Lites, the big beer companies.”

Sales were down, and the company was forced to close, U'Sellis said. But the big red oval made a big come back eight years ago.

“The craft beer movement had kind of taken off, so we joined in on that but have the legacy of our ancestors,” U’Sellis said.

Today, the craft brewery is thriving, even expanding. It’s opening its first taproom on East Liberty Street in NuLu after two years of work.

“We have our ‘Hipster Repellant IPA,’ which is a well-balanced IPA but a little bit hoppy for those hop lovers out there,” U’Sellis said. “We've got the fun zone as we call it, which has dart boards and a shuffle board. Obviously, the biggest prize we have is the beer garden.”

The beer garden will be a place to park food trucks, and it will have a fire pit.

Falls City moved its brewery and production area near the beer garden, and there are plans to make the system even larger. 

“The next phase of this expansion would be to actually have a 30-barrel brew system here, so we are hoping to have that accomplished by the end of 2019,” U’Sellis said.

The new taproom will pour old favorites like the English Style Pale ale and new favorites like the Louisville City Gold starting Friday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.