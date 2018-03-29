Kentucky House passes hastily filed pension reform bill, which l - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky House passes hastily filed pension reform bill, which legislators called 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'

Teachers protested outside the House chamber as legislators discussed the pension reform bill. Teachers protested outside the House chamber as legislators discussed the pension reform bill.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

The bill, which was hastily introduced Thursday afternoon, differs from past versions in that there are no changes to current cost of living adjustments for teachers. The bill does plan for unused sick time to be frozen beginning July 1. New hires would go into a “hybrid cash balance” system.

During committee discussion Thursday, Rep. Jim Wayne (D-District 35) claimed the bill was illegal during the meeting. In spite of similar protests, the bill passed with an 11-7 tally.

It then moved on to the House, where it passed by a 49-46 vote.

The 291-page bill had no actuarial analysis before the vote, and since it was filed so quickly, most lawmakers didn't even have a chance to read it.

"This bill is going to be found unconstitutional," Rep. Derrick Graham (D-District 57) said. "Remember this day. Let your voices be heard in November, for those that were with you in the grind and those who were against you."

While legislators debated the bill inside the House chamber, teachers gathered to protest outside the doors.

Rep. Bam Carney (R-District 51)  said he was "embarrassed" of those teachers protesting, calling on them to "Do you job. Don't talk about politics and teach."

A Senate version of a pension reform bill, Senate Bill 1, was pulled last month after some lawmakers balked at voting on the bill that caused angst among many teachers across the commonwealth. Rep. Russ Meyer (D-District 39) said Thursday that last year's pension reform proposal was scrapped because an actuarial analysis showed it would cost more.

The same can be said for SB 1 after it was introduced last month.

"I want to know what it's going to cost the taxpayers in our communities," Meyer said.

Carney added that the bill will save "significant" money over time but added that it won't be as much as SB 1 would have.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote. 

