Kentucky House passes hastily filed pension reform bill, which legislators called 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

Teachers protested outside the House chamber as legislators discussed the pension reform bill.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

The bill, which was hastily introduced Thursday afternoon, differs from past versions in that there are no changes to current cost of living adjustments for teachers. The bill does plan for unused sick time to be frozen beginning July 1. New hires would go into a “hybrid cash balance” system.

During committee discussion Thursday, Rep. Jim Wayne (D-District 35) claimed the bill was illegal during the meeting. In spite of similar protests, the bill passed with an 11-7 tally.

It then moved on to the House, where it passed by a 49-46 vote.

The 291-page bill had no actuarial analysis before the vote, and since it was filed so quickly, most lawmakers didn't even have a chance to read it.

"This bill is going to be found unconstitutional," Rep. Derrick Graham (D-District 57) said. "Remember this day. Let your voices be heard in November, for those that were with you in the grind and those who were against you."

While legislators debated the bill inside the House chamber, teachers gathered to protest outside the doors.

Rep. Bam Carney (R-District 51) said he was "embarrassed" of those teachers protesting, calling on them to "Do you job. Don't talk about politics and teach."

A Senate version of a pension reform bill, Senate Bill 1, was pulled last month after some lawmakers balked at voting on the bill that caused angst among many teachers across the commonwealth. Rep. Russ Meyer (D-District 39) said Thursday that last year's pension reform proposal was scrapped because an actuarial analysis showed it would cost more.

The same can be said for SB 1 after it was introduced last month.

"I want to know what it's going to cost the taxpayers in our communities," Meyer said.

Carney added that the bill will save "significant" money over time but added that it won't be as much as SB 1 would have.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.

