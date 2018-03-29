Kentucky Senate passes hastily filed pension reform bill; school districts across the state cancel class hours later

Traffic is expected to be the worst from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.

Traffic is expected to be the worst from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.

Walking along Bardstown Road, it isn't uncommon to see trash on the sidewalks or pushed up against the curb.

Proposal to clean up Bardstown Road could spark rate increase for some property owners in the Highlands

Counselors were on hand at John Hardin High School on Thursday after seven police officers from three different department shot and killed a man in the parking lot Wednesday.

KSP says SRO may have prevented school shooting before suspect was shot and killed in Elizabethtown

KSP says SRO may have prevented school shooting before suspect was shot and killed in Elizabethtown

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) - A last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night, sending it to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

After a contentious debate on the floor, the Senate voted to pass the bill by a 22-15 vote. It passed the House by a 49-46 vote earlier Thursday night.

Early Friday morning, school districts across the state had to cancel class due to a high number of teacher absences. Those districts include JCPS, Oldham County, Carroll County, Boyle County and Marion County.

The bill, which was introduced within a proposed wastewater sewage bill Thursday afternoon, differs from past versions in that there are no changes to current cost of living adjustments for teachers. The bill does plan for unused sick time to be frozen beginning July 1. New hires would go into a “hybrid cash balance” system.

During committee discussion Thursday, Rep. Jim Wayne (D-District 35) claimed the bill was illegal during the meeting. In spite of similar protests, the bill passed with an 11-7 tally.

The 291-page bill had no actuarial analysis before the vote, and since it was filed so quickly, most lawmakers didn't even have a chance to read it. As of 10:30 p.m., it had not been posted online for the public to read either.

"This bill is going to be found unconstitutional," Rep. Derrick Graham (D-District 57) said. "Remember this day. Let your voices be heard in November, for those that were with you in the grind and those who were against you."

After the Senate passed the bill Gov. Bevin tweeted that Senators who voted "yes" did so to not "keeping kicking the pension problem down the road":

Tonight 49 members of the Kentucky House and 22 members of the Kentucky Senate voted not to keep kicking the pension problem down the road



Anyone who will receive a retirement check in the years ahead owes a deep debt of gratitude to these 71 men & women who did the right thing — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 30, 2018

While legislators debated the bill inside the House and Senate chamber, teachers gathered to protest outside the doors, repeatedly chanting "Just vote no!" among other things.

Rep. Bam Carney (R-District 51) said he was "embarrassed" of those teachers protesting, calling on them to "Do your job. Don't talk about politics and teach."

A Senate version of a pension reform bill, Senate Bill 1, was pulled last month after some lawmakers balked at voting on the bill that caused angst among many teachers across the commonwealth. Rep. Russ Meyer (D-District 39) said Thursday that last year's pension reform proposal was scrapped because an actuarial analysis showed it would cost more.

The same can be said for SB 1 after it was introduced last month.

"I want to know what it's going to cost the taxpayers in our communities," Meyer said.

Carney added that the bill will save "significant" money over time but added that it won't be as much as SB 1 would have.

Less than 30 minutes after the bill passed the Senate, Fayette County Public Schools tweeted that school will be canceled Friday due to "having more than a third of our school employees out."

