KSP says SRO may have prevented school shooting before suspect was shot and killed in Elizabethtown

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Counselors were on hand at John Hardin High School on Thursday after seven police officers from three different department shot and killed a man in the parking lot Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police say after murdering his wife, Jesse Kilgus drove to the school and tried to get inside.

"After he committed the murder on Wise Lane, he made a phone call to someone and told them ... 'I've just shot my wife. I'm going to John Hardin to get our child over there,'" said KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory.

So the school was put on lockdown, and Kilgus was stopped at the door by a School Resource Officer, who didn't even know Kilgus was the murder suspect on the loose.

A few minutes later, officers were at the school to confront him. KSP says Kilgus pointed a gun at officers from inside his van, and that's when officers from Radcliff Police, KSP and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office shot him.

"They're all posted up the same way," Gregory said. "They see a threat, they're challenging that threat and trying to protect themselves and each other."

Without knowing Kilgus' intentions, it's hard for officers to say what might have happened if he got in the school, but they say they SRO might have prevented something much worse.

"With the way it is on a national scale and different things we're seeing with shootings nationwide, these are the stop gaps we want put into place," Gregory said.

KSP says the investigation into the shooting could take several weeks.

