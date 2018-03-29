KSP says SRO may have prevented school shooting before suspect w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP says SRO may have prevented school shooting before suspect was shot and killed in Elizabethtown

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Counselors were on hand at John Hardin High School on Thursday after seven police officers from three different department shot and killed a man in the parking lot Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police say after murdering his wife, Jesse Kilgus drove to the school and tried to get inside.

"After he committed the murder on Wise Lane, he made a phone call to someone and told them ... 'I've just shot my wife. I'm going to John Hardin to get our child over there,'" said KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory.

So the school was put on lockdown, and Kilgus was stopped at the door by a School Resource Officer, who didn't even know Kilgus was the murder suspect on the loose.

A few minutes later, officers were at the school to confront him. KSP says Kilgus pointed a gun at officers from inside his van, and that's when officers from Radcliff Police, KSP and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office shot him.

"They're all posted up the same way," Gregory said. "They see a threat, they're challenging that threat and trying to protect themselves and each other."

Without knowing Kilgus' intentions, it's hard for officers to say what might have happened if he got in the school, but they say they SRO might have prevented something much worse. 

"With the way it is on a national scale and different things we're seeing with shootings nationwide, these are the stop gaps we want put into place," Gregory said.

KSP says the investigation into the shooting could take several weeks.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.