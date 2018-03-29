Anthony Davis asks fans if he should shave his unibrow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anthony Davis asks fans if he should shave his unibrow

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky basketball star Anthony Davis is considering grooming and getting rid of his unibrow.

Davis started a poll on Twitter on Wednesday asking if he should shave it.

The former National Player of the Year has always owned his unibrow, trademarking sayings like "fear the brow" and "raise the brow."

So far, more than 500,000 people have voted, and the race is tight. Fifty-one percent of his fans say shave it. Forty-nine percent said to keep it.

