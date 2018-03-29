Longtime leader of Metro Housing Authority to retire next month

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

On the day he was introduced as University of Louisville basketball coach, Chris Mack said, "It's tie to turn the page and build something special once again."

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Chris Mack was named University of Louisville basketball coach on Wednesday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.

Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.

Man on Louisville's Most Wanted list arrested after allegedly ramming police cruiser

Man on Louisville's Most Wanted list arrested after allegedly ramming police cruiser

Seven key quotes from Chris Mack's introductory news conference as Louisville basketball coach.

Seven key quotes from Chris Mack's introductory news conference as Louisville basketball coach.

CRAWFORD | Seven takeaway quotes from Chris Mack's first Louisville news conference

CRAWFORD | Seven takeaway quotes from Chris Mack's first Louisville news conference

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack huddled with (from left) son, Brayden (3) and daughters Hailee (11) and Lainee (12) during his introduction Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

BOZICH | Louisville's Chris Mack hire: What to like AND what to watch

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to police.

Man shot and killed by officers outside John Hardin High School

Man shot and killed by officers outside John Hardin High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who helped transform some of Louisville's deadliest neighborhoods is leaving.

After 40 years in local government, 17 at Metro Housing Authority and several mayors, Tim Barry said it's time to call it a career.

Barry spent most of his time in city government. At the helm of the housing authority, Barry lead redevelopment projects at some of the city's most notorious public housing developments.

"The problem is people that come in from the outside ... predators," he said.

All those projects have been transformed into modern living space for low-income families.

"Just because they don't make a lot of money doesn't mean they shouldn't have good quality housing," Barry said.

Manfred Reid Sr., a longtime Beecher Terrace resident, said Barry's leadership produced more affordable housing.

"It's the best thing that has happened in Louisville," Reid Sr. said.

Barry leaves with a legacy and an office decorated with four decades of proud accomplishments, but his tenure has also included criticism.

In the late 1980s, Barry was in charge of an airport improvement project that lead to lots of relocation and unhappy neighbors.

"That was a tough one," Barry said. "We really needed to increase the capacity of the airport, because basically, at that time, it was a one-runway airport."

Meanwhile, he leaves in the middle of a $30 million transformation in the Russell neighborhood.

"I'm kind of anal, so I want to wrap up what I can before I turn it over," Barry said.

And that's why instead of taking it easy, Barry is still active, even attending a Thursday afternoon meeting of Concerned Pastor of Russell to answer any questions.

Barry's last day in office will be April. 19. His replacement is a longtime employee with the housing authority and takes over April 21.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.