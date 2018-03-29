Longtime leader of Metro Housing Authority to retire next month - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Longtime leader of Metro Housing Authority to retire next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who helped transform some of Louisville's deadliest neighborhoods is leaving.

After 40 years in local government, 17 at Metro Housing Authority and several mayors, Tim Barry said it's time to call it a career.

Barry spent most of his time in city government. At the helm of the housing authority, Barry lead redevelopment projects at some of the city's most notorious public housing developments.

"The problem is people that come in from the outside ... predators," he said.

All those projects have been transformed into modern living space for low-income families. 

"Just because they don't make a lot of money doesn't mean they shouldn't have good quality housing," Barry said.

Manfred Reid Sr., a longtime Beecher Terrace resident, said Barry's leadership produced more affordable housing.

"It's the best thing that has happened in Louisville," Reid Sr. said.

Barry leaves with a legacy and an office decorated with four decades of proud accomplishments, but his tenure has also included criticism.

In the late 1980s, Barry was in charge of an airport improvement project that lead to lots of relocation and unhappy neighbors.

"That was a tough one," Barry said. "We really needed to increase the capacity of the airport, because basically, at that time, it was a one-runway airport."

Meanwhile, he leaves in the middle of a $30 million transformation in the Russell neighborhood.

"I'm kind of anal, so I want to wrap up what I can before I turn it over," Barry said.

And that's why instead of taking it easy, Barry is still active, even attending a Thursday afternoon meeting of Concerned Pastor of Russell to answer any questions.

Barry's last day in office will be April. 19. His replacement is a longtime employee with the housing authority and takes over April 21.

