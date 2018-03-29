Walmart in early talks to purchase Louisville-based Humana, acco - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Walmart in early talks to purchase Louisville-based Humana, according to WSJ report

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is in preliminary talks to buy Louisville-based health insurer, Humana.

The story says that's according to "people familiar with the matter."

A deal would mark a dramatic shift for the retail giant, and it would be it's largest acquisition since 1999. The terms of a possible deal are still unclear. In addition to being the world's largest retailer, Walmart is also a big drugstore operator.

Last year, a judge blocked Aetna's proposed purchase of Humana on anti-competitive grounds. 

Humana is the No. 2 Medicare Advantage insurer in the country behind United Healthcare.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.