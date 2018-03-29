UPDATE: Man accused of shooting and killing Hopkinsville officer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Man accused of shooting and killing Hopkinsville officer killed by law enforcement

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer is dead.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 34-year-old James K. Decoursey of Hopkinsville, was killed by law enforcement in Clarksville, Tennessee.

State police said Thursday night at a news conference that 38-year-old off-duty Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham was shot that afternoon and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Trooper Rob Austin identified Decoursey as the suspect, who police said fled on foot then took off in a 1997 white Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate 2070GH.

According to a news release from Supporting Heroes, Officer Meacham used his cell phone to report the incident and requested assistance. As he and an on-duty uniformed officer approached the suspect's vehicle, the occupant opened fire, fatally wounding Officer Meacham.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced Meacham's death on Twitter. 

In Frankfort, lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.

Officer Meacham is survived by his wife and young daughter. He served with the Hopkinsville Police Department for 11 months. He previously served with the Christian County Sheriff's Office for 12 years.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

