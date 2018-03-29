Proposal to clean up Bardstown Road would spark tax increase for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposal to clean up Bardstown Road would spark tax increase for homeowners in the Highlands

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking along Bardstown Road, it isn't uncommon to see trash on the sidewalks or pushed up against the curb.

And while there's a new idea to clean up the Highlands business district, some property owners could have to pay for it.

Councilman Brandon Coan (D-8) is proposing the Highlands Management District, a task force that would be on the streets seven days week. Coan said the idea is modeled after the Louisville Downtown Partnership.

"They're vacuuming the sidewalk. They're cleaning all the graffiti. They're power washing buildings," Coan said. "The idea is to create a similar entity for the Highlands."

It would affect property owners along the Baxter Avenue/Bardstown Road corridor, from Baxter/Broadway to Douglass Loop.

Business owners met at Mid City Mall on Thursday night to learn more about the $364,000 idea. If passed, it would cost 256 property owners 17.45 cents per $100 of assessed value.

"Can I afford it? Yes, I can," one business owner said. "But at the end of the day, it's just so much that we are already paying."

Coan said he'd put in $35,000 of discretionary funds toward the project, which will depend on signatures.

Property owners who like the idea will sign a petition later this summer.

"The difference between this and any other tax is this is a self-imposed tax," Coan said. "This does not happen unless property owners vote for it to happen."

If the idea gets enough support, the task force would start in January 2019. Another information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Douglass Community Center.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

