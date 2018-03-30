How Kentucky lawmakers voted for the pension reform bill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

How Kentucky lawmakers voted for the pension reform bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers swiftly passed a last-minute public employee pension reform bill late Thursday night that's now ready for Gov. Matt Bevin's signature.

With solid GOP control in both chambers, Senate Bill 151 passed by votes of 49 to 46 in the House of Representatives and 22 to 15 in the Senate.

Sixteen Republicans split from their majority caucuses in the House and Senate to vote against the bill, including Rep. Phil Moffett and Sen. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville.

Raque Adams could face Louisville education activist Gay Adelman in the November general election, while Moffett's race for reelection could be against special education teacher Tina Bojanowski. 

No Democrats in either chamber voted to pass the bill.

Supporters say the measure preserves most benefits for current workers, and that most of the changes would impact new hires. Benefits for teachers who have already retired would not change, but current teachers could no longer use sick days as a retirement credit starting Jan. 1, according to Kentucky Senate leadership. 

Here's the list of Republican lawmakers that voted yes:

HOUSE

  • Danny Bentley
  • Robert Benvenuti
  • Kevin Bratcher
  • John “Bam” Carney
  • Matt Castlen
  • Jim DeCesare
  • Myron Dossett
  • Jim DuPlessis
  • Daniel Ellliott
  • Joseph Fischer
  • Ken Fleming
  • Chris Fugate
  • Jim Gooch
  • David Hale
  • Mark Hart
  • Richard Heath
  • Toby Herald
  • Kenny Imes
  • D.J. Johnson
  • Brian Linder
  • Donna Mayfield
  • Chad McCoy
  • David Meade
  • Michael Meredith
  • Suzanne Miles
  • Jerry Miller
  • Robby Mills
  • Tim Moore
  • Kimberly Poore Moser
  • Jason Nemes
  • David Osborne
  • Jason Petrie
  • Phillip Pratt
  • Melinda Gibbons Prunty
  • Brandon Reed
  • Bob Rothenberger
  • Bart Rowland
  • Steven Rudy
  • Sal Santoro
  • Jonathan Shell
  • Diane St. Onge
  • Walker Thomas
  • James Tipton
  • Tommy Turner
  • Ken Upchurch
  • Russell Webber
  • Scott Wells
  • Addia Wuchner.

Here's the list of Republicans that voted no:

  • John Blanton
  • Larry Brown
  • Tim Couch
  • Robert Goforth
  • Regina Huff
  • Kim King 
  • Phil Moffett
  • C. Wesley Morgan
  • Steve Riley
  • Jim Stewart
  • Jill York

SENATE

Here's the list of Republicans that voted yes:

  • Ralph Alvarado
  • Joe Bowen
  • Jared Carpenter
  • Danny Carroll
  • Rick Girdler
  • David Givens
  • Ernie Harris
  • Jimmy Higdon
  • Paul Hornback
  • Stan Humphries
  • Chris McDaniel
  • Stephen Meredith
  • Albert Robinson
  • John Schickel
  • Wil Schroder
  • Dan Seum
  • Robert Stivers
  • Damon Thayer
  • Stephen West
  • Whitney Westerfield
  • Mike Wilson
  • Max Wise

Here's the list of Senate Republicans that voted no:

  • Tom Buford
  • C.B. Embry Jr.
  • Alice Forgy Kerr
  • Julie Raque Adams
  • Brandon Smith

Many schools across Kentucky -- including the state's largest district, Jefferson County -- canceled classes on Friday, saying they were unable to guarantee the safety of students after a high number of teachers called out sick. 

