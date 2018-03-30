Student accused of sexually abusing several girls at Valley High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

According to an arrest warrant, the incidents took place beginning on Sept. 1 2017 and ending on March 14, 2018.

Police say 19-year-old Lamont Eugene Hobbs III was responsible for the assaults. The alleged victims included the following:

A 15-year-old girl who said that on several occasions Hobbs grabbed her on the buttocks. When she told him to stop, he allegedly became angry and threatened to beat her up himself, or have someone else beat her up.

A 14-year-old girl who said Hobbs pushed her against a wall, grabbed her buttocks and made lewd comments to her. Police say he also threw her in a corner, grabbed her buttocks and threatened violence if she told anyone.

A 16-year-old girl who also said Hobbs grabbed her on the buttocks, tried to place his hands between her legs and tried to grab her breasts as she walked up the steps. Police say this happened on three separate occasions.

A 17-year-old girl who said Hobbs grabbed her on the buttocks and made lewd comments toward her.

A 14-year-old girl who said Hobbs engaged in "non-consensual sexual contact" on five different occasions. In one case, he allegedly picked her up by her buttocks, pinned her against a wall and tried to force her to kiss him.

An 18-year-old girl who said she received lewd notes from Hobbs. She also said he tried to touch her breasts and asked for sexual favors.

A 17-year-old girl who said Hobbs made "unwanted contact" with her, and when she asked him to stop, he threatened to have someone jump her.

A 16-year-old girl who said that since the beginning of the school year, Hobbs repeatedly asked if she would engage in sexual contact with him. he also allegedly touched her breasts and buttocks, and when she told him to stop, he allegedly told her that he would have girls jump her.

Police say several of the victims gave written or video statements attesting to the allegations, saying that Hobbs' advances were unwanted and that he refused to listen to them when they asked him to stop. All of the victims attended Valley High School.

A warrant was issued for Hobbs' arrest on March 28, and he was taken into custody on March 29. He's charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, eight counts of harassment and four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

It's not the first time Hobbs has been in the news. According to arrest reports, he was previously arrested on March 14 after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a police officer.

According to an arrest report, Hobbs was upset after the assistant principal at Valley High School suspended him. That's when he, "became disorderly, cussing and throwing papers, causing a public alarm/annoyance to all staff and students in the office."

Police say Hobbs was being escorted off of school grounds by an LMPD officer when he pulled away, assumed "a fighting stance" and told the officer: "let's do this."

Hobbs fought with the officer as he was being arrested, punching him in the face and threatening to kill him.

Police say Hobbs also punched a school security officer in the face before he was subdued.

Hobbs is facing several charges, including assault, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest in connection with that incident.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.