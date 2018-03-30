A goat can become your yoga partner at Sunny Acres Farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunny Acres Farm near Turkey Run Park have created a unique experience with Louisville Goat Yoga. The four legged yoga partners make the class much more entertaining.

Goats get in on the action. The business releases its herd of goats on the practicing yoga class.

While you are in the "Downward Dog" pose, you could very well have a goat get in on the move. Many participants go along with the pleasant distraction, and others just stop and play with goats. The goats see thousands of people every year making them very curious and friendly.

Louisville Goat Yoga is a two-hour event, one hour of goat play time, with one hour of yoga with the goats.

The weather will determine where on the farm Sunny Acres will hold the class, but classes will go on rain or shine. When weather allows, there is a hayride to the creek side Yoga Class Area, if not, class is in the Big Red Barn.

The classes are for any age and skill level. Sunny Acres does have some spare mats, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. It's also encouraged to dress according to "yogaing", temperature, and animal activity.

Tickets are not refundable, but are transferable.

There are various sessions throughout the month. The next session is Saturday, April 7th from 12:00 to 2 p.m., and is hosted by Fig Leaf Yoga & Fitness. The price for that session is $35.

Click here to get connected with Sunny Acres Farm and Louisville Goat Yoga.

