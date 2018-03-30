Good Friday crowd gathers in Louisville to celebrate a Christian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Good Friday crowd gathers in Louisville to celebrate a Christian tradition

Posted: Updated:
A crowd of people celebrated a Christian tradition in Louisville Friday morning, even as they brought attention to those suffering in the world today. A crowd of people celebrated a Christian tradition in Louisville Friday morning, even as they brought attention to those suffering in the world today.
They gathered for the 22nd annual "Way of the Cross: A Walk For Justice." The event is held on Good Friday every year. They gathered for the 22nd annual "Way of the Cross: A Walk For Justice." The event is held on Good Friday every year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crowd of people celebrated a Christian tradition in Louisville Friday morning, even as they brought attention to those suffering in the world today.

They gathered for the 22nd annual "Way of the Cross: A Walk For Justice." The event is held on Good Friday every year.

While honoring Jesus' passion and death, they pray for those caught in oppression. The one-and-a-half mile walk started at the corner of South 7th Street and West Chestnut Street this morning and ended at Founders Square.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.