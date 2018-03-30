JCPS pushes back high school graduation schedule as a result of March 30 closure

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect died in Clarksville, Tennessee.More >>
Counselors were on hand at John Hardin High School on Thursday after seven police officers from three different department shot and killed a man in the parking lot Wednesday.More >>
Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.More >>
Walking along Bardstown Road, it isn't uncommon to see trash on the sidewalks or pushed up against the curb.More >>
JCPS has more than 150 in-school security monitors or guards at more than 80 school mostly middle and high schools, and a smaller number of elementary schools.More >>
