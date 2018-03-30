JCPS pushes back high school graduation schedule as a result of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS pushes back high school graduation schedule as a result of March 30 closure

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has rescheduled the last day of school as well as its high school graduation schedule as a result of the decision to close schools on Friday, March 30.

JCPS opted to cancel school today due to a large number of teachers who called out.

According to a news release from the school district, the last day of school has been moved to Thursday, May 31, instead of Wednesday, May 30.

Additionally, the schedule for high school graduations has now been pushed back by one day. Originally, students were scheduled to graduate over a three-day period beginning on Wednesday, May 30. Now, it has been pushed back to a three-day period beginning on Thursday, May 31, and ending on Saturday, June 2.

