Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.More >>
A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect died in Clarksville, Tennessee.More >>
The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect died in Clarksville, Tennessee.More >>
Counselors were on hand at John Hardin High School on Thursday after seven police officers from three different department shot and killed a man in the parking lot Wednesday.More >>
Counselors were on hand at John Hardin High School on Thursday after seven police officers from three different department shot and killed a man in the parking lot Wednesday.More >>
Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.More >>
Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.More >>
Walking along Bardstown Road, it isn't uncommon to see trash on the sidewalks or pushed up against the curb.More >>
Walking along Bardstown Road, it isn't uncommon to see trash on the sidewalks or pushed up against the curb.More >>
JCPS has more than 150 in-school security monitors or guards at more than 80 school mostly middle and high schools, and a smaller number of elementary schools.More >>
JCPS has more than 150 in-school security monitors or guards at more than 80 school mostly middle and high schools, and a smaller number of elementary schools.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
Tuesday’s action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council’s review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district’s organization.More >>
Tuesday’s action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council’s review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district’s organization.More >>
Those who traveled to Washington, D.C., kept a full schedule of interviews to broaden their coverage of Saturday’s march.More >>
Those who traveled to Washington, D.C., kept a full schedule of interviews to broaden their coverage of Saturday’s march.More >>
While the district’s payroll would increase $181,656 each year under acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal, JCPS expects to save $195,983 by hiring a general counsel and not contracting outside legal services at an average yearly cost of $420,983.More >>
While the district’s payroll would increase $181,656 each year under acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal, JCPS expects to save $195,983 by hiring a general counsel and not contracting outside legal services at an average yearly cost of $420,983.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
KDE conducted reviews at Marion C. Moore School, Olmsted Academy North and Western High School from Jan. 21 through Jan. 24 and Westport Middle School, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School from Feb. 5 through Feb. 8.More >>
KDE conducted reviews at Marion C. Moore School, Olmsted Academy North and Western High School from Jan. 21 through Jan. 24 and Westport Middle School, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School from Feb. 5 through Feb. 8.More >>
More than 80 students, parents and teachers gathered outside the statehouse as part of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence’s Student Voice Team’s March For Our Lives Kentucky rally, many bearing signs that spelled out their frustrations.More >>
More than 80 students, parents and teachers gathered outside the statehouse as part of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence’s Student Voice Team’s March For Our Lives Kentucky rally, many bearing signs that spelled out their frustrations.More >>
Pollio cited that stance in a statement Monday announcing his decision against joining SCALA, saying he would participate at the conclusion of an ongoing state audit of JCPS “or if the group considers stepping away from that position.”More >>
Pollio cited that stance in a statement Monday announcing his decision against joining SCALA, saying he would participate at the conclusion of an ongoing state audit of JCPS “or if the group considers stepping away from that position.”More >>