Hundreds of Kentucky teachers jam Capitol Rotunda to protest controversial pension bill

The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.

The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night, sending it to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night, sending it to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of teachers jammed Kentucky's Capitol Rotunda Friday to protest the surprise pension bill passed late Thursday night.

A dozen school districts in the state closed Friday because so many teachers called out sick. Many are presumed to have called out because they are angry at the pension bill and the way it was pushed through.

Teacher DeeAnna Albright admits she called in sick to go to Frankfort, and she says more work stoppages are possible.

"I guess we'll take it a day at a time, but I think we're preparing to go farther, if we need to. I'm ready to do a work stoppage, if we need to. If there is support in the Commonwealth, I will be part of that," Albright said.

Republican Rep. Jason Nemes represents Louisville. He voted for the pension bill, but he admits he didn't like the process.

"It's unfortunate. I think there's a whole lot of misinformation out there, and a lot of that is the legislators' fault because we didn't get the information out as to what was in the bill, as much as we should've."

The pension bill caught many people off-guard because the pension changes were tacked on to a wastewater bill. The bill passed both the Senate and the House in a single day.

The bill is similar to Senate Bill 1 in that new teachers will not get guaranteed pensions. Instead they'll receive a "hybrid cash plan" which pays out a fixed amount in retirement.

The bill does not freeze cost of living increases for retired teachers. However, it will cap the number of sick days that can be used toward retirement.

Much of the controversy comes from how quickly the bill was pushed through, which left lawmakers little time to actually read it before voting.

Rep. Jim Wayne (D) 35th district said, "It's 291 pages, They gave it literally hot off the presses, it was still warm when they laid it in front of us on committee table. There was absolutely no chance to read it."

But Rep. Jerry Miller (R) 36th district said it was each lawmaker's responsibility to get through the paperwork. "This bill is 99 percent the same as a bill that was fired in February 22nd, so if legislators hadn't read that bill -- shame on them. That's all I can say."

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Friday he intends to sue to seek to overturn the bill, claiming it's passage violated the law and the inviolable contract put in place many years ago.

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.