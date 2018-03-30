Hundreds of Kentucky teachers jam Capitol Rotunda to protest controversial pension bill

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.More >>
A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.More >>
A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.More >>
Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.More >>
Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.More >>
Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.More >>
Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.More >>
The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.More >>
The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect died in Clarksville, Tennessee.More >>
The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect died in Clarksville, Tennessee.More >>