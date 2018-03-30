REPORT: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency heart surgery

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

(FOX NEWS) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly underwent emergency open-heart surgery on Thursday due to complications from a related experimental procedure.

According to TMZ, the 70-year-old star went to the hospital for an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve. Allegedly, he developed complications during the somewhat experimental replacement and doctors quickly decided to perform open-heart surgery. Fortunately, the surgeons were prepared for this eventuality and the outlet reports that he’s in stable condition.

In 1997, he underwent a different heart surgery to replace an aortic valve. At the time, he said the condition was congenital and had nothing to do with possible steroid use.

Earlier this week, the former California governor spoke to CNN about the changes in the Republican party, noting that its lack of diversity and ability to reach across the aisle are leading to decreased numbers.

“Since then the party has decreased and now has only a 26 percent popularity overall and so it is dying and I see it like the Titanic,” he said. “The only thing is that we don’t have to go under completely. We don’t have to wait for that moment. Let’s change and let’s go and be more open and go back to this kind of like big tent idea of Ronald Reagan.”

The actor has been an occasional critic of the Trump administration and has a unique tie to the president as he took over for him after NBC's brief revival of "Celebrity Apprentice."

