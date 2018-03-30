REPORT: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency heart surgery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

REPORT: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency heart surgery

Posted: Updated:
(FOX NEWS) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly underwent emergency open-heart surgery on Thursday due to complications from a related experimental procedure.

According to TMZ, the 70-year-old star went to the hospital for an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve. Allegedly, he developed complications during the somewhat experimental replacement and doctors quickly decided to perform open-heart surgery. Fortunately, the surgeons were prepared for this eventuality and the outlet reports that he’s in stable condition.

In 1997, he underwent a different heart surgery to replace an aortic valve. At the time, he said the condition was congenital and had nothing to do with possible steroid use.

Earlier this week, the former California governor spoke to CNN about the changes in the Republican party, noting that its lack of diversity and ability to reach across the aisle are leading to decreased numbers.

“Since then the party has decreased and now has only a 26 percent popularity overall and so it is dying and I see it like the Titanic,” he said. “The only thing is that we don’t have to go under completely. We don’t have to wait for that moment. Let’s change and let’s go and be more open and go back to this kind of like big tent idea of Ronald Reagan.”

The actor has been an occasional critic of the Trump administration and has a unique tie to the president as he took over for him after NBC's brief revival of "Celebrity Apprentice." 

