Netflix posts job for someone to binge-watch their TV shows

Netflix posts job for someone to binge-watch their TV shows

Netflix posted a job for someone to binge-watch their TV programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you love to binge-watch TV, this is the job for you.

Netflix is looking to hire people to watch, categorize and rate its original shows and movies. The official job title is "editorial analyst."

The position calls for people who are passionate about TV and film and are deadline oriented.  But no word yet on what the position pays.

The job listing is now posted on the Netflix website.

Do you love movies and TV shows? Are you interested in sharing unique content with viewers around the world? We are seeking an entertainment-savvy analyst to help categorize television series, specials, and movies for our 100+ million users. You will be tagging, rating, researching, and enhancing title-level metadata for the Netflix Originals catalogue in a high-volume, high-quality, deadline-driven environment. In addition, you will collaborate on special projects with cross-functional business partners, while striving to deliver delightful, trustworthy user experiences on a global scale. 

If you want to learn more, go to the Netflix job listing at https://jobs.netflix.com/jobs/866269

