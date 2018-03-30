Kentucky Education Association plans statewide pension rally at the Capitol on Monday

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

The Kentucky Education Association wants teachers to rally in Frankfort on Monday, April 2.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers across Kentucky are being asked to march in Frankfort on Monday.

The Kentucky Education Association wants teachers to make a show of unity as lawmakers return to the Capitol to try to pass a budget.

KEA president Stephanie Winkler said teachers will be "watching every single move legislators make."

"If this budget is not in the best interest of public education, students and public service, then we will react," she said. "We will not be silent."

Winkler was openly critical of lawmakers who passed a pension bill and "gave all of Kentucky a lesson on how to abuse the system." She said the last-minute passage of the pension bill goes against everything they teach their students.

"What has occurred over the past 24 hours is nothing short of a bomb that has exploded on public service," Winkler said, adding that the process that led lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 151 "showed blatant disrespect for the law and for democracy."

While the organization does have issues with the bill itself, it's most upset with the controversial way the bill was passed.

Winker said public school teachers are sick and tired of "corrupt government and the way they have been treated by their lawmakers."

The KEA says lawmakers pulled a classic legislative bait and switch because pension changes were added to an existing wastewater bill. And the nearly 300-page bill was pushed through as lawmakers only had a few hours to look over it.

Dozens of teachers packed the room at the KEA headquarters in Frankfort. Behind Winkler was a white board filled with names of state legislators that voted "yes" or "no" for SB151.

"We don't get into this for money," she said. "We get into this for kids, and I don't take this position lightly," Winkler said with her voice cracking with emotion. "And if we go the wrong way, it's going to be to our commonwealth's detriment. Period."

Hundreds of teachers across the commonwealth called out from school Friday to show how serious of an issue this is for public schools.

Educators are planning a rally and march Monday in Frankfort. They will meet at KEA headquarters at 8 a.m. and begin a march to the Capitol at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. rally.

