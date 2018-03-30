Louisville parents fighting to keep their daughter's killer in jail 4 months after conviction

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

Jim Forsting and Liz Stone have cared for the Lacambra's 2-year-old son Luke ever since the killing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Damien Lacambra killed his wife, Amelia, in April of 2016 in her father's Louisville home. And though he was found guilty by a jury four months ago, Lacambra could soon walk free.

Despite Lacambra shooting his wife between the eyes in front of their newborn son, prosecutors couldn't convince the jury it was murder. Instead, he was convicted of manslaughter, sentenced to 10 years in prison with parole eligibility after just two years.

Lacambra's first parole hearing is Monday, just four months after his December 2017 conviction. He'd been locked up since the time of the crime, so with the way Kentucky laws are written, he was almost immediately eligible for release at the time of his conviction.

"I mean, he put the gun to her forehead, four inches away, and pulled the trigger knowing she was going to die with her son right next to her." said Jim Forsting, the victim's father. "I don't know what else you can call it besides an execution."

Those images haunt Forsting and Liz Stone as they fight to keep their daughter's killer behind bars. The grandparents have cared for the Lacambra's 2-year-old son Luke ever since the killing.

"It's day in and day out, for years and years and years, that you're in pain," Stone said. "It's like being victimized over and over again."

Damien and Amelia Lacambra's had a whirlwind romance. The couple went from meeting to married in six months to Amelia's death a year later. She was killed just six weeks after Luke's birth.

At trial, Lacambra admitted to pulling the trigger but testified that it was an accidental shooting and claimed he didn't know the gun was loaded.

"I know it doesn't make any sense, but it was just another way of me annoying her, playing with her," Lacambra testified.

He's an Army veteran, well-versed in weapons, who spent time at Fort Knox training cadets. In fact, That's where Lacambra met his wife on a double date. During sentencing, Judge McKay Chauvin cut down the "truthfulness" of his story, pointing out how it changed several times from the original 911 call to interrogation to the story he told jurors.

Nonetheless, ten years is the maximum sentence for second -degree manslaughter. It's considered a non-violent crime in Kentucky, meaning Damien Lacambra only has to serve 20 percent of his sentence.

"This guy could walk free next week," Forsting said. "[If] this guy gets out, he's not just a danger to us. He's a danger to everyone."

Working with the Mary Byron Project, Amelia Lacambra's family has gathered more 6,000 signatures in an online petition. They're taking their concerns public and plan to present hundreds of letter to the parole board in hopes of keeping their daughter's killer behind bars.

"For murdering or executing our daughter, for someone to be released into society just two years later, that is not just a tragedy for our family," Forsting said. "It's a tragedy for the justice system as a whole."

