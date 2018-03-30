Jefferson County Teachers Association will challenge legality of Ky. pension bill

McKim criticized lawmakers for rushing an amended version of Senate Bill 151, which started as a bill on wastewater services before the House inserted pension reform language, through the legislature.More >>
McKim criticized lawmakers for rushing an amended version of Senate Bill 151, which started as a bill on wastewater services before the House inserted pension reform language, through the legislature.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
Tuesday’s action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council’s review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district’s organization.More >>
Tuesday’s action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council’s review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district’s organization.More >>
Those who traveled to Washington, D.C., kept a full schedule of interviews to broaden their coverage of Saturday’s march.More >>
Those who traveled to Washington, D.C., kept a full schedule of interviews to broaden their coverage of Saturday’s march.More >>
While the district’s payroll would increase $181,656 each year under acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal, JCPS expects to save $195,983 by hiring a general counsel and not contracting outside legal services at an average yearly cost of $420,983.More >>
While the district’s payroll would increase $181,656 each year under acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal, JCPS expects to save $195,983 by hiring a general counsel and not contracting outside legal services at an average yearly cost of $420,983.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
KDE conducted reviews at Marion C. Moore School, Olmsted Academy North and Western High School from Jan. 21 through Jan. 24 and Westport Middle School, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School from Feb. 5 through Feb. 8.More >>
KDE conducted reviews at Marion C. Moore School, Olmsted Academy North and Western High School from Jan. 21 through Jan. 24 and Westport Middle School, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School from Feb. 5 through Feb. 8.More >>
More than 80 students, parents and teachers gathered outside the statehouse as part of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence’s Student Voice Team’s March For Our Lives Kentucky rally, many bearing signs that spelled out their frustrations.More >>
More than 80 students, parents and teachers gathered outside the statehouse as part of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence’s Student Voice Team’s March For Our Lives Kentucky rally, many bearing signs that spelled out their frustrations.More >>