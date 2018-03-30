Arena authority and fair board settle KFC Yum! Center dispute

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.More >>
A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.More >>
Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.More >>
The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
The Louisville Arena Authority agreed to pay $793,340 to the Kentucky State Fair Board within the next 10 days, paying off early an amount owed to the fair board for operating the Yum! Center during its first two years.More >>
Jerry Ward reportedly compared protesting students to Hitler Youth and made posts about Parkland, Fla., school massacre survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez.More >>
The toll network is run by a web of consultants, contractors, subcontractors and state workers that stretched from Texas to the Philippines during the first year of tolls in 2017.More >>
Drivers with unpaid tolls and late fees could reap “substantial savings” by signing up for RiverLink accounts that use transponders and stop getting bills in the mail.More >>
With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III told 74-year-old Johnny Boone that while no one knows how his story will end, “I would hope that you make this the last chapter.”More >>
It was one of two panels of private citizens and government workers that evaluated recent development proposals for Louisville-owned land.More >>
Renderings filed last week with Louisville metro government offer the first look at the exterior of a proposed 68-unit apartment complex one block east of Louisville Slugger Field.More >>
