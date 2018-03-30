Arena authority and fair board settle KFC Yum! Center dispute

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Arena Authority and the Kentucky State Fair Board have settled a long-running dispute over the KFC Yum! Center.

The arena authority agreed to pay $793,340 to the fair board within the next 10 days, paying off early an amount owed to the fair board for operating the Yum! Center during its first two years.

In reality, the arena board owes $921,909 over nine years but will pay a discount based on the “present value,” according to a settlement agreement signed by arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox and Don Parkinson, the fair board’s interim CEO and secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

The arena authority approved the settlement at a special meeting Friday. The deal also ends another quarrel over millions of dollars the fair board lost when the University of Louisville basketball teams moved from Freedom Hall to the downtown Yum! Center in 2010.

At the time, the arena authority promised to pay the fair board for the lost business from U of L basketball moving away – a so-called “negative impact reimbursement” -- of $750,000 per year. In 2015, then-Attorney General Jack Conway’s office issued an opinion that concluded the amount wasn’t owed.

But as recently as late 2016, the fair board contended it was entitled to reimbursements of $11.1 million.

The arena authority in December refinanced the construction debt on the Yum! Center, a move that will reduce the amount that is owed in the coming years.

