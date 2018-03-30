Floyd County Jail trying to manage spread of hepatitis A among inmates

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Jail is working to stop the spread of hepatitis A behind bars.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said about two months ago, he got the heads up from Louisville Metro Corrections and Clark County Jail that hepatitis A was spreading through those jails.

“So we knew eventually we were going to get some cases,” Loop said.

Loop said it is typical to have some type of hepatitis in a jail setting, because it’s normal and easy for contagious viruses to spread quickly in that environment. Close quarters, poor hygiene, inmates addicted to drugs and homelessness are all high-risk factors for getting hepatitis A.

“With the drug needles that are flowing through the community, we also knew that was going to be an issue sooner or later,” Loop said.

Loop said there are four confirmed cases among inmates, one of which needed to be hospitalized.

“A lot of times, the person that has it doesn’t know until they get in here and they start getting off of their drugs," he said. "And then we’re the first ones to tell them.”

To stop the spread, all jail employees are being vaccinated.

“It’s important we do this, because we don’t have any choice but to work in this environment,” Loop said. “So we want to protect our employees and their families as well.”

And now the inmates will be vaccinated as well.

“It got so rapid in the community that the Department of Health decided they would vaccinate all of the inmates,” Loop said.

The department will be vaccinating inmates for the next six months. Loop expects that will be about 2,000 or 3,000 inmates.

The jail usually spends more than $500,000 on medical treatments for inmates every year, so an outbreak like this would bust the budget. However, Loop said the state is helping cover the costs of the vaccinations for all inmates.

Loop said the jail will have to cover the extra expenses if any inmates are hospitalized for hepatitis A. The jail would have to pay for the medical treatment and for staffing a deputy to guard the inmate at the hospital. Loop said it’s not clear how much extra this will add to the budget yet.

