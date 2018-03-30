BOZICH | Louisville needs second-half rally to make NCAA championship game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDRB) — Louisville will need a second-half rally from foul trouble and rebounding issues to earn the program’s third appearance in the championship game of the women’s NCAA basketball Tournament.

The Cardinals led 29-24 but Mississippi State surged for seven points in the final 2:19 for a 31-30 halftime lead. The Bulldogs made only 11 field goals in the first half, but 10 were layups.

Dana Evans and Jazmine Jones ignited Louisville in the second quarter. Jones hit a pair of jumpers that pushed Louisville ahead, 21-20. She had nine points in the first half. Evans also contributed nine points, making four of five shots.

Evans and Jones helped carry the Cardinals through serious foul trouble. Myisha Hines-Allen, Arica Carter, Sam Fuehring and Kylee Shook were all whistled for two fouls, forcing coach Jeff Walz to utilize his bench.

Hines-Allen failed to score in the first half, while Asia Durr managed only a pair of field goals and six points. Louisville made one of its seven shots from distance.

Louisville did a solid job on Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan. She did not score a field goal in the first 14 minutes but finished the half with eight points and nine boards.

Louisville had an opportunity to take control of the game in the first quarter. The Cards forced the Bulldogs into missing 12 of 15 field goal attempts. Teaira McCowan, the Bulldogs’ 6 foot 7 center, did not make a field goal.

But the Cards trailed 13-11.

The winner returns for the championship game Sunday at 6 p.m. against either Notre Dame or top-ranked Connecticut, who were primed to play in the second semifinal Friday night.

