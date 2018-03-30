BOZICH | Louisville needs second-half rally to make NCAA championship game

Louisville led by as many as six points but Mississippi State made 10 layups to push ahead of the Cardinals, 31-30, at halftime of their NCAA Tournament semifinal game.More >>
Louisville led by as many as six points but Mississippi State made 10 layups to push ahead of the Cardinals, 31-30, at halftime of their NCAA Tournament semifinal game.More >>
Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.More >>
Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.More >>
Before Chris Mack became a rising star in the coaching profession, he was a player at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. What does Jim Crew remember about the guy he recruited to Evansville?More >>
Before Chris Mack became a rising star in the coaching profession, he was a player at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. What does Jim Crew remember about the guy he recruited to Evansville?More >>
Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.More >>
Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.More >>
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.More >>
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.More >>
Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.More >>