Former Vice President Joe Biden planning visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning a stop in Louisville.

Biden is set to come to the Kentucky Center in downtown Louisville in June, a stop on his American Promise tour, which is described as a series of conversations that go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments.

Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before serving as the 47th vice president of the United States to President Obama.

Biden's event at the Kentucky Center is Thursday, June 7. Tickets go on sale next Friday, and you can order them here.

