City of Louisville offering free classes to help people quit smo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Louisville offering free classes to help people quit smoking

Posted: Updated:
Louisville's health department is offering free classes to help smokers kick the habit. Louisville's health department is offering free classes to help smokers kick the habit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you need some help kicking your smoking habit, the city of Louisville wants to help.

The city is teaming with community partners to offer free stop smoking classes, part of the American Lung Association's "Freedom From Smoking" program.

The eight-session program includes weekly support group meetings and free nicotine replacement products like the patch and gum. Classes start next week and will be held at several locations throughout the city.

Here's a list of the classes.

  • April 2 - May 14
    • Mondays, 12-1:30 p.m. 
    • Family Health Centers, 834 East Broadway
  • April 2 - May 14
    • Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m.             
    • UAW Local 862 Union Hall, 3000 Fern Valley Rd.
  • April 4 - May 9
    • Wednesdays, 5:30-7 p.m.        
    • UAW Local 862 Union Hall, 3000 Fern Valley Rd.
  • April 10 - May 22
    • Tuesdays, 3:30-5 p.m.            
    • Jeffersontown Library, 10635 Watterson Trail
  • April 25 - June 6
    • Wednesdays, 12-1:30 p.m.    
    • Family Health Centers, 2215 Portland Ave.
  • April 25 - June 6
    • Wednesdays, 12-1 p.m.    
    • American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.