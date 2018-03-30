Despite no school, teachers deliver food to JCPS students in need over spring break

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.More >>
A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.More >>
Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.More >>
Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
