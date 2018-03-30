Despite no school, teachers deliver food to JCPS students in nee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Despite no school, teachers deliver food to JCPS students in need over spring break

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

More than 1,200 JCPS teachers called out absent on the Friday before spring break, which left some schools scrambling to make sure thousands of students had enough to eat next week.

So Melissa Escobar, the Family Resource Center Coordinator at Cane Run Elementary School, was out delivering "Blessings in a Backpack."

"Today is the day that our backpack buddies go home with our students, for those that are challenged with food over the weekends," Escobar said. "So we were unable to do that today, unexpectedly."

At Cane Run Elementary, 80 students take home food with Blessings in a Backpack each Friday. District-wide, the program feeds 4,000 families.

"The normal routine is the boxes are delivered to each classroom for the kids that get it," Escobar said.

Except this Friday, because of the abrupt closure of school, they couldn't. The day after lawmakers passed a pension plan, hundreds of JCPS teachers called out absent, prompting the district to cancel school.

"All of the sudden, I got a text from JCPS that we're closed today," said Kim Coslow, Principal at Cane Run Elementary.

Coslow said a dozen committed teachers still showed up to work.

"Even on a day when they could have started their spring break a day early, they were texting at 6 in the morning, 5:30 in the morning, saying, 'Can I come to work today?'" Coslow said.

Escobar knows that without some extra help, those kids could go a long time without enough food.

"We have the extended break, so we definitely need to get that food out to them," she said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.