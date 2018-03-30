Despite no school, teachers deliver food to JCPS students in need over spring break

The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.

The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A last-minute pension reform bill has passed though Kentucky House of Representatives after a contentious debate on the floor.

More than 1,200 JCPS teachers called out absent on the Friday before spring break, which left some schools scrambling to make sure thousands of students had enough to eat next week.

So Melissa Escobar, the Family Resource Center Coordinator at Cane Run Elementary School, was out delivering "Blessings in a Backpack."

"Today is the day that our backpack buddies go home with our students, for those that are challenged with food over the weekends," Escobar said. "So we were unable to do that today, unexpectedly."

At Cane Run Elementary, 80 students take home food with Blessings in a Backpack each Friday. District-wide, the program feeds 4,000 families.

"The normal routine is the boxes are delivered to each classroom for the kids that get it," Escobar said.

Except this Friday, because of the abrupt closure of school, they couldn't. The day after lawmakers passed a pension plan, hundreds of JCPS teachers called out absent, prompting the district to cancel school.

"All of the sudden, I got a text from JCPS that we're closed today," said Kim Coslow, Principal at Cane Run Elementary.

Coslow said a dozen committed teachers still showed up to work.

"Even on a day when they could have started their spring break a day early, they were texting at 6 in the morning, 5:30 in the morning, saying, 'Can I come to work today?'" Coslow said.

Escobar knows that without some extra help, those kids could go a long time without enough food.

"We have the extended break, so we definitely need to get that food out to them," she said.

