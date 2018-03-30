Teachers across Kentucky prepare for pension protest Monday in F - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teachers across Kentucky prepare for pension protest Monday in Frankfort

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers are planning a statewide rally in Frankfort in response to the pension vote.

Dozens of Bullitt County teachers will attend the demonstration Monday, including math teacher Kimberly Ludwig. Ludwig said the pension changes, attached to a wastewater bill, will hurt efforts to recruit and retain new teachers.

“This was kind of just another slap in the face," she said. "'I’m gonna sneak this in. I’m gonna push this through.'"

The pension battle sparked months of protests in Frankfort. Lawmakers could hear the chanting through the house and senate chamber walls Thursday night when the latest pension bill passed.

“Ultimately, we would love it if Gov. Bevin wouldn’t sign this,” Ludwig said.

Even with Bevin's signature expected, rally organizers said the goal of the protest is to make sure their voices are heard.

Ludwig said the protests helped block the original broader sweeping pension bill.

“I feel that without that, it would have sailed right through," she said. "I think it didn’t go through because we were out there and so loud."

The Bullitt County teachers are planning to leave early Monday morning and are calling it the biggest rally yet.

