LMPD investigating after suspect shot by police near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a suspect was shot early Saturday morning near Breckenridge Lane.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

Conrad said during a media briefing held Saturday afternoon that three people were inside that car, and a male passenger exited the vehicle armed with a handgun.

Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Ian Stuart fired at the suspect, Elijah Eubanks, who was taken to University Hospital for surgery. He is now listed as stable, but the extent of his injuries is unclear.

Chief Conrad said no officers were hit by gunfire and are being interviewed by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit.

An investigation is underway by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

LMPD released body camera footage from both officers during the shooting at the media briefing Saturday. 

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

