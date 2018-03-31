LMPD investigating after suspect shot by police near Breckinridg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after suspect shot by police near Breckinridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a suspect was shot early Saturday morning near Breckinridge Lane.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says two officers from the 6th Division responded to the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckinridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

A call was received Saturday just before 12:30 a.m.

Conrad says the officers "encountered two men in a car." According to Conrad, the male passenger exited the vehicle and was armed with a handgun.

The officers fired at the suspect, according to Conrad. The person was taken to University Hospital for surgery.

Chief Conrad says the officers were not hit by any gunfire and are being interviewed by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit will be conducting the investigation, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

