LMPD releases body cam footage after suspect shot by police near Breckenridge Lane

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

Officials say a vehicle rolled over and one person was taken to the hospital.

Officials say a vehicle rolled over and one person was taken to the hospital.

All lanes of I-71 North near Brownsboro Road reopen after injury crash

All lanes of I-71 North near Brownsboro Road reopen after injury crash

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

Teaira McCowan punished Louisville with 21 points and 25 rebounds in the national semifinals Friday night. (AP photo)

Teaira McCowan punished Louisville with 21 points and 25 rebounds in the national semifinals Friday night. (AP photo)

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said two officers from the 6th Division responded to the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

LMPD said the gun pictured on the right was found on the scene. The image on the left shows what appears to be the suspect pointing a gun at the officer. (Photo provided by LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two LMPD officers shot a suspect early Saturday morning near Breckenridge Lane.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Ian Stuart fired at the suspect, Elijah Eubanks, who was taken to University Hospital for surgery. He is now listed as stable, but the extent of his injuries is unclear. The officers were not injured.

Conrad said during a media briefing held Saturday afternoon that three people were inside the vehicle.

The driver and another passenger got out of the SUV but the body camera video shows Eubanks in the passenger seat refusing to leave.

In the video, the officers ask the suspect several times to open his door and get out.

“Officer Goldschmidt then reached to open the passenger door, as he did so, Mr. Eubanks pointed a revolver at Officer Goldschmidt then fired one round,” Major Frank Hardison, commander of the LMPD Special Investigations Division, said.

An officer living in the apartment complex called in the suspicious vehicle after getting a tip from someone who lives there.

An investigation is underway by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, as is standard procedure when officers fire their weapons. Both officers have limited powers while the shooting is being investigated.

LMPD released body camera footage from both officers during the shooting at the media briefing Saturday.

Tim McKay, who lives nearby, said he heard the gunshots and ran to check on his daughter who was sleeping in her room.

"I went to the window and I could see the strobe lights from the car and I could hear what I assumed was a police officer yelling for someone to drop something and then get down," McKay said.

Chief Steve Conrad is promising a full investigation.

“It’s imperative that we continue to do a thorough and complete investigation. The investigation in and of itself is not only these videos. They do not tell the whole story,” Conrad said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.