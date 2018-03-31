LMPD investigating after suspect shot by police near Breckenridg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after suspect shot by police near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a suspect was shot early Saturday morning near Breckenridge Lane.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said two officers from the 6th Division responded to the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road. 

A call was received Saturday just before 12:30 a.m.

Conrad said the officers encountered two men in a car. 

A male passenger exited the vehicle and was armed with a handgun, according to Conrad.

The officers fired at the suspect, who was taken to University Hospital for surgery. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Chief Conrad said no officers were hit by gunfire and are being interviewed by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit.

An investigation is underway by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Chief Conrad is expected to provide an update at 4 p.m. Saturday at LMPD headquarters. 

This story will be updated as more details become available.

