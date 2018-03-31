All lanes of I-71 North near Brownsboro Road shut down due to in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All lanes of I-71 North near Brownsboro Road shut down due to injury crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A MetroSafe supervisor confirms all lanes of I-71 North near Brownboro Road are shut down due to an injury crash.

A call about the crash came in Saturday just before 9 a.m.

Officials say a vehicle rolled over and one person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the person's condition.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Authorities have not said how long the road will be closed.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
