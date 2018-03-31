Louisville Junior Achievement volunteer wins national award for service

For two grandparents turned parents, it all comes down to 30 minutes before the parole board Monday.

For two grandparents turned parents, it all comes down to 30 minutes before the parole board Monday.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville volunteer receives a national award for giving back. Kevin Joynt was awarded Junior Achievement's top volunteer leadership award.

Just west of downtown Louisville, dozens of kids serve as the tiny residents of Biztown, a mini metropolis by non-profit Junior Achievement, that teaches kids how to operate their own little economy.

"The energy and the electricity when the front doors open up and the buses pull up," said Joynt, who remembers the atmosphere fondly from his childhood."I was a JA kid, so I remember the JA programs as early on as grade school."

Junior Achievement is a national organization that sets up small towns for middle and high school students to learn how to manage their money. The Louisville location serves 70,000 students per year in their programs. "We see real and tangible results for the children that come through our programs," said Joynt.

Now a father of three, he's a volunteer for the organization that had a huge impact on his life. "I hope to create more JA kids, and that they have the same experiences that I did. And it's one of the reasons I decided to study business, and became a CPA, because of some of the experiences I learned very early on," he said.

Fourteen years ago, Joynt joined the board of JA spending time in the classroom and volunteering with its programs. That service has now earned him top honors. In mid-March, Joynt traveled to New York City to receive the organization's highest honor, chosen from more than 237,000 volunteers to receive the Gold Leadership Award.

"It was humbling. It was a national award. It was up at the United Nations in New York City, and it was quite an honor. Now back home, he hopes to encourage other volunteers and businesses to give their time. "I feel like community service is an important endeavor, and I've found that by giving to community service and volunteering with things like Junior Achievement that it's a lot more rewarding for me than it probably is for the children," he said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.