Louisville Junior Achievement volunteer wins national award for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Junior Achievement volunteer wins national award for service

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville volunteer receives a national award for giving back. Kevin Joynt was awarded Junior Achievement's top volunteer leadership award. 

Just west of downtown Louisville, dozens of kids serve as the tiny residents of Biztown, a mini metropolis by non-profit Junior Achievement, that teaches kids how to operate their own little economy.

"The energy and the electricity when the front doors open up and the buses pull up," said Joynt, who remembers the atmosphere fondly from his childhood."I was a JA kid, so I remember the JA programs as early on as grade school."

Junior Achievement is a national organization that sets up small towns for middle and high school students to learn how to manage their money. The Louisville location serves 70,000 students per year in their programs. "We see real and tangible results for the children that come through our programs," said Joynt.

Now a father of three, he's a volunteer for the organization that had a huge impact on his life. "I hope to create more JA kids, and that they have the same experiences that I did. And it's one of the reasons I decided to study business, and became a CPA, because of some of the experiences I learned very early on," he said.

Fourteen years ago, Joynt joined the board of JA spending time in the classroom and volunteering with its programs. That service has now earned him top honors. In mid-March, Joynt traveled to New York City to receive the organization's highest honor, chosen from more than 237,000 volunteers to receive the Gold Leadership Award.

"It was humbling. It was a national award. It was up at the United Nations in New York City, and it was quite an honor. Now back home, he hopes to encourage other volunteers and businesses to give their time. "I feel like community service is an important endeavor, and I've found that by giving to community service and volunteering with things like Junior Achievement that it's a lot more rewarding for me than it probably is for the children," he said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.