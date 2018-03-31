11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

A call was received Saturday just before 12:30 a.m.More >>
A call was received Saturday just before 12:30 a.m.More >>
A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.More >>
A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.More >>
Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.More >>
Here are the new dates for the last day of school, as well as high school graduations.More >>
Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.More >>
Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.More >>
Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.More >>
Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.More >>
Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.More >>
Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.More >>
The state's largest district, JCPS, had 20 percent of teachers call out on Friday.More >>