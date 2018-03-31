11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car - WDRB 41 Louisville News

11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A MetroSafe supervisor says an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing was hit by an LMPD police officer's car early Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane. A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say the boy, who is autistic, ran in front of the police car.

According to MetroSafe, the boy had been reported missing to the Greymoor-Devondale Police Department. Authorities have not said when the missing person report was filed.

The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officials say.

