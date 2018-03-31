Winning ticket for $521 million jackpot sold in New Jersey - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Winning ticket for $521 million jackpot sold in New Jersey

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A winning ticket for a giant lottery jackpot estimated at $521 million has been sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1.

The New Jersey Lottery said Saturday on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at a Riverdale, Morris County, Lukoil station. Riverdale is in northeastern New Jersey, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) outside of New York City.

It's the nation's 10th-largest lottery jackpot. No one had matched all six numbers since January.

The $521 million is the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

