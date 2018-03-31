Winning ticket for $521 million jackpot sold in New Jersey

Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

Porn star says she was warned to keep silent about Trump

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain

As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise

Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and accepted

President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North Korea

Trump warns he may freeze SKorea trade deal for NKorea talks

The body camera footage of a police officer killing Alton Sterling shows the officer screaming profanities and threating to kill Sterling before the fatal shots were fired.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2017, file photo, people congregate in front of a mural of Alton Sterling outside the Triple S Food Mart, where Sterling was killed in 2016, in Baton Rouge, La. The investigation of the deadly po...

(Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). In this Jan. 18, 2018 photo, Sam Young, a Mormon father from Houston who is organizing a petition to stop sexually explicit interviews of Mormon youth by their LDS Bishops, talks during a news conference in...

President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent charge.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this March 26, 2018 photo, farmer Jeff Rehder looks over some of his pigs, in Hawarden, Iowa. Rehder stands to lose potential revenue on his hogs after China responded to Trump's announced plans to impose tariffs on products ...

Trump's call for tariffs creating anxiety in the farm belt

US automobiles will be allowed to burn more gasoline under a plan being considered by the Trump administration.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). Traffic streaks along U.S. Highway 50 early in the morning, Friday, March 30, 2018 across the Potomac River from Washington in Arlingotn, Va. The Trump administration is expected to announce that it will roll back automobile ga...

Police have handcuffed shut a downtown hotel door to stop protesters from entering it as they march against the recent killing of an unarmed black man.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by ...

A Mormon church conference that kicks off Saturday in Utah will usher in a new era of leadership as the religion's new president presides over the proceedings for the first time and the faith chooses two new men to fill openings on a top governing body.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). About 1,000 Mormons and former Mormons march to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 30, 2018, to deliver petitions demanding an end to one-on-one interviews between Mormon youth and lay leaders and the s...

A Mormon church conference that kicks off Saturday in Utah will usher in a new era of leadership as the religion's new president presides over the proceedings for the first time and the faith chooses two new men to fill openings on a top governing body.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). About 1,000 Mormons and former Mormons march to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 30, 2018, to deliver petitions demanding an end to one-on-one interviews between Mormon youth and lay leaders and the s...

Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city on the heels of an autopsy release that showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by ...

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A winning ticket for a giant lottery jackpot estimated at $521 million has been sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1.

The New Jersey Lottery said Saturday on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at a Riverdale, Morris County, Lukoil station. Riverdale is in northeastern New Jersey, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) outside of New York City.

It's the nation's 10th-largest lottery jackpot. No one had matched all six numbers since January.

The $521 million is the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.