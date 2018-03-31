High school student organizing first gay pride festival in V.P. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

High school student organizing first gay pride festival in V.P. Mike Pence's Indiana hometown

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) -- An 18-year-old Indiana high school student is organizing what's believed to be the first gay pride festival for Vice President Mike Pence's hometown.

Erin Bailey says she proposed the Columbus festival last year for her senior project at Columbus Signature Academy New Tech High School. The April 14 event will feature bands, vendors and a drag queen competition.

Bailey identifies as bisexual and hopes the event will illustrate that the small, conservative community is open to diverse groups.

Pence, a conservative Christian and Indiana's former governor, signed a 2015 religious protections law creating a legal defense for businesses that objected to serving the LGBTQ community. The law provoked a national backlash and led to boycott threats, prompting lawmakers to make changes to the law.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.