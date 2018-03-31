Man accused of opening fire on police officers with an air rifle appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting at LMPD officers with an air rifle pleads not guilty in court.
68-year-old Oscar Walters appeared in arraignment court Saturday morning.
Police were called to Walters' home on East Kenton Street near Churchill Downs on Thursday after a domestic violence assault was reported.
Walters' wife said he had attacked her with a flashlight.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say Walters pointed an air rifle at them and opened fire.
Police arrested him after a brief struggle. One officer suffered a fractured hand and will need surgery.
Walters faces several charges including wanton endangerment and assault. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.
