Man accused of opening fire on police officers with an air rifle appears in court

When officers arrived at the scene, they say Walters pointed an air rifle at them and opened fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting at LMPD officers with an air rifle pleads not guilty in court.

68-year-old Oscar Walters appeared in arraignment court Saturday morning.

Police were called to Walters' home on East Kenton Street near Churchill Downs on Thursday after a domestic violence assault was reported.

Walters' wife said he had attacked her with a flashlight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say Walters pointed an air rifle at them and opened fire.

Police arrested him after a brief struggle. One officer suffered a fractured hand and will need surgery.

Walters faces several charges including wanton endangerment and assault. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.