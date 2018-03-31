Man accused of opening fire on police officers with an air rifle appears in court

Man accused of opening fire on police officers with an air rifle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting at LMPD officers with an air rifle pleads not guilty in court. 

68-year-old Oscar Walters appeared in arraignment court Saturday morning. 

Police were called to Walters' home on East Kenton Street near Churchill Downs on Thursday after a domestic violence assault was reported. 

Walters' wife said he had attacked her with a flashlight. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they say Walters pointed an air rifle at them and opened fire. 

Police arrested him after a brief struggle. One officer suffered a fractured hand and will need surgery. 

Walters faces several charges including wanton endangerment and assault. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

