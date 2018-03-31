Kosair Charities elects new chairman after former chairman resig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kosair Charities elects new chairman after former chairman resigned amid controversial social media posts

Randy Coe was elected by the Board of Directors Saturday morning. Coe served as Kosair's president from 1996 to 2017. (Photo provided by Kosair Charities) Randy Coe was elected by the Board of Directors Saturday morning. Coe served as Kosair's president from 1996 to 2017. (Photo provided by Kosair Charities)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two days after the resignation of Jerry Ward, Kosair Charities has named a new chairman. 

Randy Coe was elected by the Board of Directors Saturday morning. Coe served as Kosair's president from 1996 to 2017. 

Officials say Coe will step into his new role as chairman effective immediately. 

Saturday's announcement comes after Jerry Ward said Thursday he would resign as chairman after reportedly sharing a post on social media that linked teen protesters to Hitler Youth and made posts about Parkland, Fla., school shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez.  

The posts prompted Kosair board member David Nicholson to call for an emergency board meeting. 

When Ward announced he would step down on Thursday, he also said he regretted sharing his personal opinions without considering his role. 

Nicholson said in a Tweet that the views expressed in Ward's posts do not align with the mission of Kosair Charities. 

