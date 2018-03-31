Bridge construction on Highway 150 in Floyd County will affect thousands of drivers in May

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Pension benefits for future Kentucky teachers set for big changes under bill passed Thursday

Officials say a vehicle rolled over and one person was taken to the hospital.

All lanes of I-71 North near Brownsboro Road reopen after injury crash

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

Teaira McCowan punished Louisville with 21 points and 25 rebounds in the national semifinals Friday night. (AP photo)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) – The sound of Richland Creek will soon be replaced with the sounds of a construction zone for 130 days.

“That sounds like a disaster,” said Maryn Meldrum, who lives nearby.

The Highway 150 bridge in Greenville Township outside the Wind Dance Subdivision will be the site of a bridge rehabilitation project starting in mid-May.

Nearby residents are concerned with how it will affect them getting in and out of their neighborhood.

“I think it will be very difficult. It's already pretty hard just to get out of the neighborhood with that traffic coming back and forth,” Meldrum said.

On a daily basis the portion of Highway 150 sees nearly 8,000 vehicles.

Harry Maginity with the Indiana Department of Transportation says workers will be removing the bridge deck overlay by hydro-demolishing it.

“The rest of it will be under very, very high pressure water to take off the residual materials that are on that bridge deck so we can put the new deck overlay on this,” Maginity said.

The highway over Richland Creek will be reduced to one lane. Temporary signals will regulate traffic flow one direction at a time.

“Obviously plan for more time,” Meldrum said. “The amount of people that do live out here that go into the city every day to work, I'd imagine I'd have to give myself an extra 20 to 30 minutes to get to my destination.”

INDOT officials say the repairs will keep moisture out of the bridge deck so major repairs won't need to be made down the road.

“Let's face it, these roads take a lot of pounding. They've got a lot of truck traffic on them. They've got a lot of cars, vehicles on them and they do wear out,” Maginity said.

Maginity says over the last several years the state has increased the road maintenance budget to complete projects like this on Highway 150.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.