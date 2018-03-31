26th annual Easter Parade hops down Frankfort Avenue - WDRB 41 Louisville News

26th annual Easter Parade hops down Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things were hopping along Frankfort Avenue Saturday morning for the 26th Annual Easter Parade.

Hundreds of people lined the street for the annual tradition. 

Some dressed up in their Easter best, and others participated in an Easter bonnet and bunny ears contest. 

Mayor Greg Fischer was this year's grand marshal. 

Kids enjoyed free candy, and waved to more than 150 entries walking in the parade. 

"The antique cars, the floats, the Shriners, and more importantly just seeing how much fun the kids have in the parade, definitely," Jeff Diehl said. "My daughter is six, Ellie ... she looks forward to it every year."

The annual Easter Parade is put on every year by the Frankfort Avenue Business Association. 

