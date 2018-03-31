100 kids given new bikes at Shawnee Easter egg hunt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

100 kids given new bikes at Shawnee Easter egg hunt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The spirit of Easter was all over Kentuckiana Saturday, but it was feeling more like Christmas in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. 

More than 13,000 Easter eggs were laid out on The Academy @ Shawnee's football field. The plastic eggs were full of candy and other surprises, and kids raced to see who could fill their baskets up first. 

100 children also received free bikes, thanks to donations from the Spirit of Love Center and the Evangel World Prayer Center.

"Last year when we were giving away the bikes, if you could see just the expressions of joy and jubilation on the child's face that they got a brand new bike ... didn't have to work for it or anything ... we just gave it to them. Like grace, it is for free," said Pastor Derek Wilson, with the Spirit of Love Center. 

In addition to the Easter egg hunt and bike giveaway, the kids also played games and had lunch.

